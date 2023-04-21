Cyrusher has left a green& footprint on the world with a cumulative carbon footprint reduction of 92,751T+.

Cyrusher has left a green& footprint on the world with a cumulative carbon footprint reduction of 92,751T+.

LOGAN, Utah, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrusher, a reputable e-bike manufacturer, has always been committed to the preservation and development of the environment. E-bikes provide a reliable means of travel for people to reduce their carbon footprint. In support of Earth Day, Cyrusher e-bikes are offering an E-bike sale plan with many models to provide people with a more economical means of green travel and encourage more people to participate in environmental activities to ride for a greener planet.


