Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that eAssist Dental Solutions is No. 2694 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, eAssist shares a pedigree with other exceptional alumni, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Pandora, Oracle, and others.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you