 By Impartner

With a few clicks and new drag-and-drop features, increasing partner engagement and sharing program updates is easier than ever

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, has added new features to enhance partner communications. Impartner's News on Demand solution makes sharing information and increasing partner engagement easier with seamless connection to PRM. Integrating News on Demand into a vendor's partner portal is now as simple as one click. Leveraging Impartner's News on Demand widget framework, users can simply display critical information to Impartner's PX interface, so partners see the latest articles customized to their location, type, industries, certifications, roles, and preferences. The new features are available in customers' applications immediately. 


