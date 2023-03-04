Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Hitting shelves later this year, the flagship brand is a fusion of fragrance, light and décor

PROVO, UTAH, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimports LLC, the industry leader in scented wax melts and other home fragrance categories, is proud to announce the new flagship brand, Fusion. Making its debut at this week's Inspired Home Show (IHS) at the McCormick Place in Chicago (S3643), the Fusion line includes a unique assortment of scented wax melts and warmers, 100% pure essential oils and diffusers, LED candles and more that will captivate customers with on-trend scents and styles while adding value to retailers' shelves.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.