MOBILE, Ala., Sept 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Services Co. ("ISC"), a leading provider of refractory and industrial maintenance services, announced that it has acquired Lonestar Sierra Industrial Services, a leading provider of refractory maintenance and mechanical services on the West Coast and the Mountain West.  This is the fifth acquisition ISC has completed in the past 2 years. 

Lonestar Sierra, headquartered in Tehachapi, CA, is a refractory solutions provider specializing in refractory maintenance, demolition, installation, castings and support services.  Refractory services is the maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") of industrial kilns and furnaces in manufacturing plants.  The company services industrial customers in California, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and other states in the Western US.  Lonestar Sierra services a broad range of industries, including cement, lime, power generation and metals.

