  • Funding will enable Inherent to expand its pipeline, scale commercial operations and generate the further seminal data necessary to add SpermQT to the standard of care
  • Inherent's epigenetic platform detects dysregulation across multiple genes and related pathways to pioneer a new category of diagnostics and therapeutics

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inherent Biosciences, the first Utah company involved in commercializing a diagnostic in the emerging biotech field of epigenetics, has raised Series A funding from an investor group led by Los Angeles-based Propel Bio Partners toward Inherent's goal of changing the course of reproductive health.

