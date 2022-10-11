Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort, a NIV-focused medical technology company, announced today that US Patent No 11,324,910 has been issued by the US Patent Office covering Positive Pressure Ventilation Appliance Modules and Related Systems and Methods. ReddyPortÒ products promote NIV success by empowering clinicians with efficient access to provide standardized oral care without removing the mask or loss of therapeutic pressures. Clinicians recognize delivering effective and compliant oral care to the NIV patient can be particularly challenging. Studies show respiratory pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Enterobacter cloacae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa colonize the dental plaque and can vaporize or aspirate into the lungs, particularly during NIV therapy. Consequently, patients are up to six times more likely to develop HAP if the mouth is persistently colonized by such pathogens.1 Clinical evidence shows that improved routine cleaning of the oral biofilm provides primary source control of HAP pathogens and reduces HAP incidence.2

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.