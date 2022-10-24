Support Local Journalism

Inside Real Estate's acquisition of AmpStats represents their ongoing commitment to innovation leadership for their 400k customer base.

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022   /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, announced the acquisition of AmpStats, a modern technology focused on harnessing data to drive intelligent decisions for brokerages around recruiting, retaining and talent development.

