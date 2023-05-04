Support Local Journalism

Inside Real Estate teams, industry leaders, inspirational speakers and clients came together for dynamic discussions, networking opportunities, and in-depth product sessions on innovative approaches to drive their businesses forward.

MURRAY, Utah, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages, and top franchise brands, recently announced the acquisition of BoomTown, and the company came together at the annual Unite user conference with an all-star lineup of industry experts, speakers, and real estate professionals, for two high-impact days of learning and networking.


