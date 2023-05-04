.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Inside Real Estate and BoomTown Deliver Big Wins at Unite Conference
Inside Real Estate teams, industry leaders, inspirational speakers and clients came together for dynamic discussions, networking opportunities, and in-depth product sessions on innovative approaches to drive their businesses forward.
MURRAY, Utah, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages, and top franchise brands, recently announced the acquisition of BoomTown, and the company came together at the annual Unite user conference with an all-star lineup of industry experts, speakers, and real estate professionals, for two high-impact days of learning and networking.
"Over the past decade, Unite has brought together our amazing community of clients, our teams, industry experts, and inspirational speakers from real estate and beyond, who are all driving new ways of thinking, and shaping the future of our industry," said Grier Allen, Inside Real Estate's Chief Strategy Officer. "It's an incredible and rare opportunity to forge new relationships, and hear the stories and strategies from real estate businesses across the country, not only for our clients, but for those of us working diligently to solve their pain points and help them seize every opportunity in their businesses."
This year's Unite conference, open to BoomTown and Brokermint users, and set to expand to Inside Real Estate's full client base in 2024, was held in Charleston, South Carolina, April 16-18. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees gained valuable lessons from industry experts, fellow customers, and speakers with fresh perspectives and inspirational stories from outside the industry. "It's more than just a technology conference, it's a community. And we're more than just a real estate team, we're a family. Thank you BoomTown and Inside Real Estate for another year to collaborate, educate, and innovate. We are forever grateful for the value and the people you've brought to our company, and our lives," said Mahala Landin, CEO, Owner of The Rachel Kendall Team.
Inside Real Estate reiterated their plans to leverage BoomTown's expertise and high caliber approach to service and support that clients have valued over the years, alongside Inside Real Estate's innovative tech solutions. "The power of the BoomTown community is palpable and we are excited to continue to foster that robust community, support current services and continue to expand the set of solutions for all of our clients. The combination of the very best tech solutions, paired with this high-value services and support, is the winning combination," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate.
The company revealed some of the latest features inside BoomTown and kvCORE along with recent enhancements to other platform components, including CORE Listing Machine and Design Center, and CORE Present. Inside Real Estate also showed upcoming enhancements and features in CORE Home, the industry's first ever lifetime homeownership app that keeps brokerages and agents connected to their clients for life. "Joining for my first Unite was an exciting opportunity, that gave me a front-row seat to the energy and impact of this event," said Skousen. "It's clear how much value is openly exchanged within a special community of top-producers intent on lifting each other up. We listened closely as industry leaders shared motivation, success stories and impactful trainings alongside challenges and concerns. As a partner to our valuable clients, we will continue to invest in the community, the experiences and in expanding the real and actionable value provided by this event. I'm already pumped for Unite '24!"
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.
