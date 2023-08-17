Inside Real Estate announces boomtownPRO (btPRO), powered by kvCORE

Inside Real Estate announces boomtownPRO (btPRO), powered by kvCORE

 By Inside Real Estate

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The new, expanded solution, brings the powerful kvCORE Platform and BoomTown technologies together with a team-centric community, product, and service-level enhancements to allow top producing teams to operate their business at the highest level

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, is excited to announce btPRO, created with the combined efforts of Inside Real Estate and recently acquired BoomTown, it's the only complete solution available on the market, designed specifically to drive results for top producing teams and their agents.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.