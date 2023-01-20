Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Top real estate tech companies join forces to create an industry leading real estate technology and services provider

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 real estate professionals, announced today the acquisition of BoomTown, an industry leading cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform serving more than 100,000 real estate professionals.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.