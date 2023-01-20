Top real estate tech companies join forces to create an industry leading real estate technology and services provider
MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 real estate professionals, announced today the acquisition of BoomTown, an industry leading cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform serving more than 100,000 real estate professionals.
This combination creates an industry leading provider of residential real estate software and services, across product and customer segments. In addition to exceptional product innovation, Inside Real Estate will now deliver even higher value through top-shelf client support and services, and one of the largest and most engaged communities of top producing real estate professionals. As a result of the acquisition, Inside Real Estate is well positioned to help top performing franchises, brokerages, teams, and agents manage their business more effectively by providing an unparalleled technology, services and partner ecosystem.
"I'm thrilled to welcome BoomTown to the Inside Real Estate family!" said Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate. "I commend Grier and the BoomTown team for what they have built and accomplished with their clients over the past 15 years. Our companies share a common DNA that is focused on driving real results for every client, every day. Together, we will deliver an unmatched experience for every user from single agents, to top performing teams and mega teams, to robust national enterprise brands. Our #1 job is being a tech partner to our clients - this combination reinforces that commitment."
Inside Real Estate and BoomTown each have a proven track record of delivering high value solutions to help real estate professionals drive more effective business outcomes, achieve a competitive market advantage, and ultimately generate more transactions and revenue. The combined resources and backing will help deliver:
- The #1 Front Office Experience for Every User: The combined technology will deliver an enhanced and elevated front office experience that supports every type of user, from single agents, to top performing teams and mega teams, to top brokerages and enterprise brands in growing their business.
- The First Complete & Modern Back Office Suite: Together, the company's combined portfolio of back office solutions, including CORE Back Office, Brokermint and Inside Real Estate's recently acquired AmpStats, will provide the foundation for the industry's most innovative, modern and complete back office solution.
- Marketplace & Tech Partner Ecosystem: Inside Real Estate's Marketplace of leading add-on services and solutions, including the Propertyboost listing promotion and lead generation tool, will continue to expand, and be paired with a new Preferred Partner program, unlocking additional value and differentiation for customers through a vetted, network of premium, tightly integrated partner solutions.
- Industry Leading Home Ownership Solutions: Inside Real Estate will continue to invest heavily in the first integrated lifetime homeownership platform, CORE Home. The technology, paired with smart affiliated services solutions, and branded for Inside Real Estate's customers, will place brokers and agents at the heart of the consumer relationship.
"This combination brings together significant capability to innovate as a true technology partner and support the needs of our customers," said Nick Macey, President, Inside Real Estate. "Our passionate, capable team is committed to leading the market with the features, products and solutions that drive agent, team, brokerage and enterprise brand success."
Inside Real Estate's Joe Skousen will continue as Chief Executive Officer leading an experienced executive team of industry veterans from both Inside Real Estate and BoomTown, including Nick Macey as President and Grier Allen of BoomTown as Chief Strategy Officer. The combination of the two employee and client-centric cultures will create a company that continues to be consistently recognized for their culture and as one of the best places to work. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, with offices in Charleston, SC and Carlsbad, CA, and employees located throughout the U.S.
"This is the first day of an exciting new chapter for BoomTown and our clients!" said Grier Allen, CEO, BoomTown. "Joining Joe and the talented Inside Real Estate team enables us to continue on our combined mission to serve the real estate industry with world class technology and services. With a clear vision for the future, we look forward to accelerating the pace of innovation to fuel our clients' growth and success."
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Inside Real Estate. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal advisor to BoomTown.
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.
About BoomTown:
BoomTown exists to make real estate agents successful. Nearly 100,000 of the industry's top professionals, and 40% of the Real Trends Top 250 teams, trust BoomTown to grow their real estate business with easy-to-use technology that creates opportunities and turns them into closings. BoomTown's full suite of capabilities include a customizable real estate website integrated with local MLS data, client success management, a cutting-edge CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system with custom marketing automation, personalized advertising and lead generation services, a mobile app for agents on the go, transaction management, commissions, and accounting. BoomTown's service offerings extend far beyond technology with lead qualification services to contact, qualify, and nurture leads, and dedicated advisors to offer personalized support at every step from onboarding and training to optimizing your business and planning for strategic growth to coaching services from peers who have catapulted their growth with the system. Founded in 2006, BoomTown's brands include some of the most trusted solutions in real estate like Brokermint, real estate's leading back-office and transaction management software, and MyAgentFinder. For more about BoomTown visit boomtownroi.com.
