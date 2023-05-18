...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will remain near Action stage through
Saturday, but flows are expected to continue to gradually
recede over time. Peak flows have already occurred.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Inside Real Estate Launches CORE Listing Machine & Design Center, Automating Listing Marketing and Attracting More Homebuyers
CORE Listing Machine & Design Center offers a fully automated listing marketing suite as well as a full print and digital marketing design center, to enable agents to easily and effectively promote listings, impress sellers, and attract new buyers with both digital and printed assets.
MURRAY, Utah, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, announced the rollout of the new and enhanced CORE Listing Machine & Design Center. Connecting directly to the MLS, CORE Listing Machine & Design Center pulls in property details and automatically creates a complete marketing campaign across all listing stages.
"The excitement of our sales team over having a fully integrated marketing solution for both digital and print is overwhelming," said Wendi Iglesias, CIO, The Keyes Company. "Our goal is always to provide best-in- class, streamlined solutions to our team that will allow them to make an impact and drive business without having to leave our ecosystem to find the solutions they need. Now, we have everything we need to market ourselves and our listings in one easy to use platform!"
CORE Listing Machine & Design Center is the only marketing solution in the industry that has both direct MLS and print vendor integrations. By directly connecting to an agent's MLS, property details are automatically populated to create an entire marketing campaign for any listing. Features include:
Single property websites are generated for each listing, automatically shared on social media pages, and each site has full screen property images, a mortgage calculator and multiple ways to engage potential buyers, and secure contact information.
Customizable listing kits allow agents to tailor their marketing templates to fit the design and dynamic of the property they are promoting, to better highlight their listings, reach potential buyers more effectively, and add more value for seller clients
Custom listing videos maximize listing exposure while driving powerful SEO value, with custom intros, outros, music, and voiceover capabilities, and are posted directly to an agent's YouTube page.
Social media automation keeps agents top-of-mind with customers through a consistent, branded social media presence.
The Design Center makes it easy to create custom branded print and digital assets, with a library of premium, customizable templates, that can be leveraged to promote an agent's personal brand across any channel, in just a few clicks.
Direct print integration capabilities allow you to quickly and effortlessly create printed assets to bolster your brand and market your listings.
"So often the most effective marketing tasks are the most time-intensive, but with this new suite of capabilities, we're ensuring our clients can seize every marketing opportunity, at every stage of the listing cycle, automatically," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "These tools free up agents' time, allow full control over branding and market presence, and most importantly, deliver incredible value to both their seller and buyer clients."
Early data suggests strong adoption. In the early stages of the CORE Listing Machine & Design Center rollout, over 300,000 assets have already been auto-generated. CORE Listing Machine & Design Center availability to all kvCORE users will continue over the coming months. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.
###
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.
