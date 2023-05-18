Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CORE Listing Machine & Design Center offers a fully automated listing marketing suite as well as a full print and digital marketing design center, to enable agents to easily and effectively promote listings, impress sellers, and attract new buyers with both digital and printed assets.

MURRAY, Utah, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, announced the rollout of the new and enhanced CORE Listing Machine & Design Center. Connecting directly to the MLS, CORE Listing Machine & Design Center pulls in property details and automatically creates a complete marketing campaign across all listing stages.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.