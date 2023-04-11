Support Local Journalism

Inside Real Estate's kvCORE Platform and Marketplace solutions, plus the newly acquired BoomTown solutions, are rewarded heavily in top industry awards. The popular kvCORE Marketplace tool, Property Boost, has launched to BoomTown users.

MURRAY, Utah, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, recently announced the acquisition of BoomTown, and the company is doubling down on innovation and momentum, garnering recognition as "Best Platform" by T3 Sixty, featured on HousingWire's Tech100 list, and announcing the launch of Property Boost in the BoomTown platform.


