...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Inside Real Estate Launches New Advertising Solution to BoomTown Users and Rakes in Top Industry Awards for Innovation
Inside Real Estate's kvCORE Platform and Marketplace solutions, plus the newly acquired BoomTown solutions, are rewarded heavily in top industry awards. The popular kvCORE Marketplace tool, Property Boost, has launched to BoomTown users.
MURRAY, Utah, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, recently announced the acquisition of BoomTown, and the company is doubling down on innovation and momentum, garnering recognition as "Best Platform" by T3 Sixty, featured on HousingWire's Tech100 list, and announcing the launch of Property Boost in the BoomTown platform.
Inside Real Estate solutions were named in eight different categories including the most prestigious "Best Platform" in T3 Sixty's analysis of the best-in-class technology products for the real estate industry, featured in their 2023 Tech 200. Both BoomTown and Inside Real Estate were recognized in HousingWire's Tech100, celebrating the most innovative and impactful technology companies serving the real estate economy. The industry recognition highlights the role Inside Real Estate serves in helping top-performing franchises, brokerages, teams, and agents manage their business more effectively with their unparalleled technology, services and partner ecosystem.
Through the company's newly unified resources and collaboration, BoomTown announced the launch of Property Boost, an enhancement to the company's self-serve ad portal, Marketing Central. Property Boost instantly turns listings into high performing social media ads, and automatically collects accurate contact information as soon as the ad is clicked. With over 400 million impressions, 3 million leads generated for over 100,000 repeat customers, and at an average of $7 cost per lead, Property Boost has quickly become the most popular advertising solution in kvCORE Marketplace, and now BoomTown users get these benefits as well.
"Our mission in joining forces was to create the industry-leading real estate technology and service provider, and we have wasted no time doubling down on innovation and driving forward," said Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate. "We are energized by the recognition of those efforts so far and are already building on this momentum with big plans to continue making a positive, profitable impact on every single brokerage, team, and agent who trusts us as their technology partner."
###
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.
