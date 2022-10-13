Support Local Journalism

The first-of-its-kind lifetime homeownership solution, CORE Home, is available to over 80k agents nationwide including the latest launch to major national brokerage eXp Realty® this fall.

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, announced the continued rollout of the industry's first lifetime homeownership solution, CORE Home, to over 80k agents nationwide this fall. The new technology is available exclusively to customers of their flagship platform, kvCORE.

