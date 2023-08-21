Inside Real Estate named Inman innovator Company of the Year

Inside Real Estate named Inman innovator Company of the Year

 By Inside Real Estate

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In a category of more than 288 nominees, Inman selected Inside Real Estate as the winner for Company of the Year, celebrating their innovation, and honoring the company's dedication to building solutions for their clients.

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, is thrilled to be named Inman's "Company of the Year." Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored the companies, individuals and new technology that increase productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.