In a category of more than 288 nominees, Inman selected Inside Real Estate as the winner for Company of the Year, celebrating their innovation, and honoring the company's dedication to building solutions for their clients.
MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, is thrilled to be named Inman's "Company of the Year." Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored the companies, individuals and new technology that increase productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.
"We are laser-focused on building solutions and offering services that deliver premium experiences and next-level results for our clients, and this award is both validating and inspiring," said Joe Skousen, Founder & CEO of Inside Real Estate. "We are a company that listens to our clients and thinks outside the box to help drive their success. We're always building and improving, and this culture has made us a trusted technology partner for our clients, and we couldn't be more excited to continue delivering innovative solutions that drive results in any market."
Inman Innovators celebrate the companies building advanced technologies that deliver value and drive the future of real estate. Inside Real Estate has received many awards and recognition for innovation over the years, and the momentum keeps building. The company acquired BoomTown at the beginning of 2023, and released a slew of new features, enhancements, and services including:
CORE Home, a first-of-its-kind homeownership solution to put real estate brokerages and their agents at the center of the coveted lifetime consumer relationship
btPRO (BoomTownPRO), the newest solution that brings together the best of kvCORE and BoomTown's technology, with BoomTown's white-glove service, coaching, and community for a team-centric solution to drive top-producing teams even higher.
"We are honored to be chosen as the Inman Innovator Company of the Year among a strong field of nominees. I know the hard work and dedication that each and every one of our 600+ employees put into our solutions, and into our clients success, every single day. So this is truly awesome to see that hard work recognized for our team," said Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate.
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.
