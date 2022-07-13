Inside Real Estate selected by global powerhouse RE/MAX to provide kvCORE Platform and integrated add-on solutions to all company-owned regions across the US and Canada, helping agents and teams achieve maximum productivity in any market.
MURRAY, Utah, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the largest global real estate franchisors with over 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide kvCORE, the industry's #1 rated technology platform, at no additional cost, to all of its company-owned regions across the US and Canada. RE/MAX will also provide CORE Present, the award-winning CMA and presentation builder, CORE ListingMachine & Design Center, an automated print and digital marketing suite, and unlimited CORE Team accounts, a uniquely designed team solution built within kvCORE, ensuring all RE/MAX teams can operate with full autonomy to grow their own independent businesses.
"RE/MAX is the world's most productive real estate network, as measured by residential transaction sides, and now RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada will be equipped with the industry's most proven productivity platform, kvCORE," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "Inside Real Estate has the resources, scale, and vision to deliver innovative and proven technology solutions. We know they are the best partner to keep us moving at a pace that stays ahead of the market and the competition. They are the perfect choice to help power the next chapter of our technology journey."
"We are proud to partner with RE/MAX, a brand well-known for supporting the highest level of productivity across its global footprint," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "At Inside Real Estate, our tech is purpose-built to drive maximum results for every user, and we're excited to deliver these solutions tailored specifically to RE/MAX."
Highlights of the enterprise-level implementation of the kvCORE Platform for RE/MAX include:
- High-performing IDX websites for brokerages, agents, and team with deep consumer behavior tracking and intelligent nurturing to convert more leads into customers
- The industry's most powerful built-in lead generation engine, helping agents and teams expand their pipeline with new buyers and sellers at no cost
- A personal, private CRM that keeps agents and teams in complete control of their database, while connecting them with their RE/MAX generated leads
- Behavioral automation that works to nurture contacts at every stage of their homeownership journey, creating 5-10 times more client engagement
- Powerful communication tools including dynamic email campaigns, mass-texting, CORE Video messaging, and a built-in mobile dialer to drive more high-value conversations
- Full RE/MAX branding, including Mobile Apps and tight integration to RE/MAX's proprietary systems, tools, and support resources
In addition, RE/MAX will provide the following, fully integrated kvCORE add-on solutions:
- CORE Present, the fully interactive CMA and presentation tool which was recently awarded a perfect 5-star product rating by Inman News, helps agents win the listing, win the offer and wow clients every time
- CORE ListingMachine & Design Center, a fully automated listing marketing solution to effortlessly promote properties throughout the listing lifecycle. Plus, a newly enhanced digital and print design center for beautiful, on-brand marketing materials
- CORE Team Accounts, which unlock powerful team functionality including advanced team lead generation and lead routing, pond accounts with dynamic lead nurturing, team accountability tracking and more
- kvCORE Marketplace: a built-in and seamlessly integrated Marketplace for premium add-on solutions and integrations like PropertyBoost, done for you lead generation, and more
"RE/MAX's history is rooted in innovation and a commitment to excellence," said Alissa Harper, Chief Sales Officer, Inside Real Estate. "Their leadership team has taken a bold stance to continue that legacy and provide their network with the most proven, highest-rated technology solutions available. We're thrilled to be partnered with RE/MAX and excited to deliver our kvCORE Platform to their powerhouse network of franchisees, teams and agents."
The uniquely RE/MAX instance of kvCORE will be delivered through a phased rollout beginning later in 2022 and continuing into next year for all RE/MAX affiliates in company-owned regions across the US and Canada.
About Inside Real Estate
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. It was ranked the No. 1 Real Estate Tech Company in G2's Top 100 Software Awards, based solely on verified user reviews. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry. kvCORE is known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization and. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and over 225 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.
About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit http://www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.
Media Contact
Joan Dailey, Inside Real Estate, 801-407-9833, jdailey@insiderealestate.com
SOURCE Inside Real Estate