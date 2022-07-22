Support Local Journalism

Jack Markham joins Inside Real Estate leadership team as EVP Home Ownership

MURRAY, Utah, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 325,000 agents, teams, top brokerages, today announced the addition of Jack Markham to the leadership team as Executive Vice President of Home Ownership. In his new role, Markham will lead the company's home ownership division, focused on helping agents and teams create stronger relationships with their customers, increasing repeat and referral business, and increasing brokerage profitability by getting affiliated services directly to the consumer.

