Jack Markham joins Inside Real Estate leadership team as EVP Home Ownership
MURRAY, Utah, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 325,000 agents, teams, top brokerages, today announced the addition of Jack Markham to the leadership team as Executive Vice President of Home Ownership. In his new role, Markham will lead the company's home ownership division, focused on helping agents and teams create stronger relationships with their customers, increasing repeat and referral business, and increasing brokerage profitability by getting affiliated services directly to the consumer.
Markham is a real estate veteran with over 20 years of experience, having held executive positions at companies such as Constellation Realty Group, Equator, Trulia and Market Leader. He joins Inside Real Estate from Realogy, where he was the Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
"Jack is an experienced leader and trusted advisor to real estate brokerages, agents and teams," said Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate. "His deep experience innovating, combined with a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities our customers face, will ensure we continue to lead in our vision for a market-leading homeownership platform. He will be a tremendous asset and we are excited to have him part of our Inside Real Estate family."
During this pivotal time for the real estate industry, Inside Real Estate is unveiling the industry's first ever homeownership lifecycle solution, fully branded to the real estate brokerages they serve. This innovative solution solidifies the long-term relationship between agents and their customers, by putting them at the center of every stage of the homeownership lifecycle. This lifetime relationship empowers brokerages to improve profitability by introducing affiliated services opportunities directly to the consumer at the key moments in their homeownership journey. "Portals, startups and other disruptors are actively trying to strip agents and brokerages from their relationship with the consumer," said Macey. "We strongly believe that consumers want a local real estate expert, their agent, who can guide them through significant decisions about their greatest asset: their home. Agents, teams and brokerages are better empowered to maintain those relationships, demonstrate their expertise, and improve their profitability using our homeownership solution."
"Inside Real Estate leads the industry in innovation and is steadfast in their commitment to customers to provide software solutions that drive higher productivity and profit," said Markham. "I am thrilled to join such a great organization and very excited to work hand in hand with agents, brokers and consumers to help personalize the homeowner experience."
The new home ownership technology called CORE Home has already produced remarkable results with 30x higher consumer engagements from initial beta launches. With the upcoming addition of CORE Service Connect, brokerages will be able to expand and increase their affiliate revenue to help drive higher profits.
Markham is an accomplished public speaker and frequent presenter at industry conferences across the world on topics such as sales development, marketing lead development and developing customers for life. Markham was the creator of Market Leader's Million Dollar Pipeline Program, a top coaching program developed to help agents focus on building a solid foundation for long-term success. In 2019, he received the 2019 RISMedia Newsmaker award for innovation and earlier in his career was honored with the HousingWire Rising Star award.
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 325,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff of 250 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.