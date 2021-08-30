SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top agents, teams, and brokerages, announces additional functionality and support to power top producing teams. kvCORE is the only brokerage platform to offer full team sub-account structure – which empowers team's to operate as their own independent "business within a business" with custom team branding, independent lead generation & lead routing rules, agent accountability settings, reporting and more - all within the brokerage tech ecosystem.
Inside Real Estate recently added additional team-specific functionality to kvCORE ensuring teams have everything they need to optimize and scale within one platform ecosystem. New Pond Accounts allow teams to collectively work a group of contacts while leveraging kvCORE's behavioral automation to nurture leads, enforce accountability rules and processes, and ensure every lead is maximized. Over 100k contacts have been added by teams and brokerages to Pond Accounts in kvCORE since its release. Some of the core functionality driving this high adoption includes:
- Contacts in Pond Accounts don't have to be manually distributed
- Agents or brokerage staff can "claim" leads from a Pond to work, while adhering to specific accountability rules
- Automation continues to run for Pond contacts, so leads receive campaigns, market reports, listing alerts, and valuation reports
- Team Leaders are empowered to manage follow-up with powerful analytics and clear agent accountability on lead assignments
Real estate teams also need their brand to stand out, so kvCORE offers flexible, fully customized team branding for websites and marketing campaigns. Team website features include polygon search, rich lifestyle data, neighborhood pages, and Drivetime that make search functionality on team websites stickier and offer a portal-like consumer search experience.
"Recognizing the prominence of teams in the industry today, we know it's critical for brokerages to be able to deliver the unique technology and features that teams need," says Joe Skousen, CEO at Inside Real Estate. "In the past, that was hard to achieve within brokerage platforms, they just simply weren't designed for it. We've developed kvCORE with all users in mind -- including teams. Our latest features and enhancements continue on our mission to ensure teams have what their business model needs, all within the brokerage ecosystem."
kvCORE continues to lead the industry in brokerage-powered team technology that includes robust lead generation tools, an AI-powered smart CRM with behavioral automation, mobile-first functionality and the new CMA and presentation tool, CORE Present. It also gives real estate teams full control of data ownership, including a completely private CRM so hard-earned clients and leads stay with teams and agents today and in the future.
About Inside Real Estate
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. It was ranked the No. 1 Real Estate Tech Company in G2's Top 100 Software Awards, based solely on verified user reviews. Their flagship product, kvCORE, is known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and 230+ employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.
