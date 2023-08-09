Heroes of Love - The Ranking of 52 People Who Dared to Love

Heroes of Love - The Ranking of 52 People Who Dared to Love

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a teaching that instructs readers in a life of Christian love; ideal for Christians desiring to grow spiritually.

TOOELE, Utah, Aug.10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Primus Butler tells amazing stories of great people in Heroes of Love: The Ranking of 52 People Who Dared to Love ($31.99, paperback, 9781662875137; $49.99, dust jacket, 9781662875144; $9.99, e-book, 9781662875151).


