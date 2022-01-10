SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A large majority of healthcare workers say they've experienced issues with systems and technology while caring for patients and reported those same systems were not capable of handling the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new industry-wide survey.
Inspiren, a nurse-led technology company dedicated to protecting the residents and caregivers of skilled nursing facilities, announced the publication of results from the comprehensive survey.
Key results from responding healthcare workers show:
- 81 percent reported issues with systems and technology while caring for patients.
- 73 percent reported those same systems were not capable of handling the pandemic.
- The greatest concerns of healthcare workers are employee turnover, staff morale and infection control. Some 56 percent cited staff morale as a high or highest concern.
- There are significant obstacles preventing organizations from implementing innovative solutions.
- Confirmed the importance of using technology solutions to address long-term challenges in today's healthcare ecosystem while recognizing there are barriers to using them effectively.
Industry leaders – including Caring.com, Inspiren and the Association of Skilled Nursing Providers – collaborated to design and distribute this anonymous survey to 133 respondents. The survey included questions about technology and innovation, employee morale, issues around COVID-19, employer/employee relations, work/life balance and healthcare marketing, all in an attempt to gain deeper insight from healthcare workers. The survey honed in on common challenges faced by healthcare professionals, as well as their level of confidence in their organizations' ability to address challenges with current technology solutions.
"We believe that when technology, people, and processes come together, any problem is solvable," said Michael Wang, CEO and founder of Inspiren. "This survey has helped us learn what solution gaps we can eliminate, making SNFs better during COVID and beyond."
"The Inspiren solution was designed to eliminate burdensome and repetitive manual documentation, and to improve response time," said Amy Cook, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Association of Skilled Nursing Providers. "This survey concludes above all else that with the use of technology like Inspiren, injury can be prevented and lives can be saved."
Inspiren and partners recently shared the results of the survey during the Skilled Nursing & Digital Marketing Webinar. The survey reveals a number of issues, including significant barriers preventing healthcare organizations from implementing innovative solutions, the importance of utilizing technology to address long-term challenges in today's healthcare ecosystem and how market leaders are using digital technology to improve census and patient outcomes.
"The results are in," said Denise Graab, Director of Industry Marketing and Caring Stars Program Manager for Caring.com. "Healthcare market leaders are using technology to surpass competitors and differentiate their offerings in the marketplace."
The survey confirms the authors' hypothesis that (1) most healthcare professionals understand the benefits of technology, but (2) see significant barriers in the ability to utilize them effectively.
For more information and to view the results of the survey, click here.
About Inspiren
Inspiren is a nurse-led technology company that has created a hybrid sensing platform called AUGi, which leverages artificial intelligence, computer vision, environmental sensing and IoT connectivity to analyze and understand the physical and digital environment of a patient or resident. The technology is shown to be effective in increasing staff efficiency, patient safety and infection control by providing real-time insight into patient activities and staff interactions. For more information about Inspiren, visit Inspiren.com.
About the Association of Skilled Nursing Providers
The Association of Skilled Nursing Providers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating providers, organizations and the public about best practices in post-acute care – especially skilled nursing.
About Caring.com
With millions of website visitors, Caring.com is a leading senior living referral service and the nation's top site for senior care reviews. Founded in 2007, Caring's mission is to help as many seniors and their caregivers as possible through empathetic, expert guidance. Applying cutting-edge technology to this humane mission, Caring provides relevant senior care information and support, as well as comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States, including more than 350,000 consumer reviews. Through a toll-free referral line at (844) 484-5997, Caring's trustworthy, nationwide team of Family Advisors – who are among the most highly trained, highly skilled and knowledgeable experts in senior care – helps seniors and their families research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations. For more information about the organization and free services for seniors and their families, visit caring.com/about and join with Caring on Facebook.
