(PRNewsfoto/Energy4Life)

(PRNewsfoto/Energy4Life)

 By Energy4Life

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Top doctors, researchers, and entrepreneurs meet to discuss the cutting-edge bioenergetic health technologies leading to accelerated healing and propitious outcomes

PARK CITY, Utah, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Bioenergetics hosted its first bioenergetics industry summit in Park City, Utah. The two-day event attracted more than 50 bioenergetic health leaders, researchers, doctors, and companies including Energy4Life, Ammortal, NES Health, and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Participants discussed upcoming research, new technologies, and the future collaborations that will introduce bioenergetics to people in need.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.