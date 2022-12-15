Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure Holdings, Inc., LearnPlatform

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LearnPlatform empowers educators and their organizations to evaluate and manage digital learning products to improve student outcomes

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST) today announced it has completed the acquisition of LearnPlatform, the leading provider of technology that enables educators and their institutions to research, select and evaluate digital learning solutions. This unique platform equips stakeholders across the educational landscape with real-time, meaningful insight into the effectiveness of their tools of choice. This acquisition accelerates the impact of the Instructure Learning Platform for schools, universities, and shared partner providers by adding evidence-based insight into inventory, compliance, procurement, and usage.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.