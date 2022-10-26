Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure

Canvas LMS to deliver learning in more than 40 languages through the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, has partnered with Thunderbird School of Global Management (Thunderbird) at Arizona State University (ASU), to provide a platform for the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative. This ambitious program is powered by the Canvas Learning Management System and aims to offer quality online education from world-class accredited institutions in 40 languages to learners across the globe. The courses will be provided at no cost to the learner with women and girls accounting for 70 percent of enrollment worldwide.

