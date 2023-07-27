Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure, Khan Academy

Combined Canvas, Khanmigo solution to save educators time with AI-powered lesson planning, grading tools and improved student writing outcomes

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Instructure and Khan Academy announced a partnership that brings together Instructure's market-leading learning management system, Canvas, the anchor of the Instructure Learning Platform, and Khan Academy's AI-powered student tutor and teaching assistant, Khanmigo. This integrated solution will put the transformative power of generative AI into the hands of students and educators using the Canvas learning environment.


