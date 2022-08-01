Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure Holdings, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Second Quarter GAAP Revenue of $114.6 Million Grows 22% year over year

Second Quarter Loss from Operations of $6.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $39.8 Million

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you