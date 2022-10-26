Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure

Edtech company partnering with customers to allow for personalized migration pathways

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, announced today that after collecting feedback from its diverse customer base, the company is more committed than ever to transparency and using client feedback and needs to drive intentional innovation.  As part of this shift they are announcing an updated strategy for rolling out its New Quizzes product, part of the Canvas Learning Management System. New Quizzes, which is used by educators to create online quizzes and surveys, is now the company's top development priority.

