Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Former GM of Adobe's commercial business will focus on accelerating global growth, improving efficiency and delivering excellent customer experience

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced that Chris Ball has been named the company's new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 9. In the newly-created role of President and COO, Ball oversees the go-to-market strategy and customer lifecycle, including marketing, revenue operations, sales and customer experience. He will focus on driving efficiencies for growth and accelerating the execution of the company's mission of elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching and inspiring everyone to learn together.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.