Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Brian Cully to lead corporate development and Justin Beck to lead North America sales

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced the addition of two key leaders that will have a broad influence over driving the growth of the Instructure Learning Platform. Brian Cully, a former investment banker with KeyBanc Capital Markets, has been appointed senior vice president of corporate development. In addition, Justin Beck, a former sales executive with Salesforce.org, has been named senior vice president of North America sales. Both leaders have already started at Instructure and bring significant leadership experience and industry expertise to help the company deliver on its core mission of elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching and inspiring everyone to learn together.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you