Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure

Competency and skills-based learning, as well as career readiness, are top concerns for higher-ed students

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, recently released its annual global report focused on the state of higher education. Key findings from the report include the factors that lead to student success, what's hindering students from succeeding and important elements for measuring success, such as the importance of mental health support for students. View the full report: State of Student Success and Engagement in Higher Education.

