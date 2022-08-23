Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure

State of Student Success & Engagement in Louisiana Higher Education points to evolving student perceptions of educational needs

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today released a new study highlighting key higher education trends in Louisiana. The study, developed in coordination with Hanover Research, gives a timely and insightful view into how 114 higher education students in Louisiana define student success and engagement. Student respondents are focused on career readiness, skill competency, educational goals and relevant job placement. To view the report, visit this page.

