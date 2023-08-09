Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure, Canvas, Instructure; Canvas

While 81% of educators believe their school or district promotes a strong assessment-focused culture, only 62% would describe themselves as proficient in assessment literacy

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning platform which includes Canvas LMS and Mastery Assessments, today released results from its 2023 State of Assessment in K-12 Education report, in partnership with Hanover Research. With post-pandemic learning loss a continued focus, educators and administrators are relying on both formative and summative assessment data to direct classroom instruction. However, they are concerned about assessment literacy; the value placed on assessments; quality and reliability; identifying the right technology to deliver data; and effectively balancing assessment with instruction.


