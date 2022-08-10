Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

Elevate securely provides K-12 institutions with real-time data

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced it has earned a renewed Ed-Fi Managed Operational Data Store and API Platform Badge for Elevate K-12 Analytics and the Ed-Fi API Provider Badge for Elevate Standards Alignment (formerly Academic Benchmarks), both for another two years. The distinction validates Instructure as an ongoing, trusted Ed-Fi Operational Data Store, Analytics provider and API partner.

