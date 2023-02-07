Support Local Journalism

The award recognizes top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jack Jackson, Vice President of Global Channels at Instructure, as a 2023 Channel Chief.  The annual list honors outstanding IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.


