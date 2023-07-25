Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure

54 partners will showcase innovations and network with thousands of Instructure customers at InstructureCon 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the leading learning platform and maker of Canvas, today announced that Instructure's partner program, The EdTech Collective, has added over 100 new edtech companies in the past year and now comprises over 850 partners. With a larger partner community than any other LMS provider, Instructure's ecosystem of edtech providers has become an essential resource for its customers.


