SANDY, Utah, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelgic, an innovative AI company, has recently expanded its product lineup and launched a cutting-edge Document AI platform designed to accurately extract relevant data from scanned documents, including invoices, receipts, tax forms, legal documents, insurance papers, mortgage documents and more. The initial version of the platform includes pre-trained AI models specifically designed for invoices and receipts, but the technology has the ability to process a vast array of other document types with equal precision.

Unlike traditional OCR systems, this advanced platform harnesses the power of AI to capture data from invoices that it has never seen before, delivering highly accurate results. 


