PARK CITY, Utah, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterveneRx is pleased to announce that Allied National, LLC, a leading third party administrator, has selected InterV C-19, a mobile App for COVID-19 health screening, for use by Allied National's employees returning to their work site.
This unique partnership enhances Allied National's already strong return to work plan and enables it to exceed CDC, Missouri, and Kansas state Department of Health guidelines for screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. The mobile App is the first of its kind health screening and AI messaging platform that is personalized to an individual's reported risk factors.
"Like many organizations, we were concerned about the health and well-being of our employees and were exploring alternatives on how to implement a return to work plan," stated Bill Ashley, CEO of Allied National. "InterveneRx's mobile App for COVID-19 screening and messaging was a no brainer compared to physical staffing and screening, especially with multiple locations. With InterveneRx we are better able to support and provide guidance to our employees, while making it more convenient than coming to the office to get screened."
"We believe the InterveneRx platform for COVID-19 health screening fills a significant gap in risk identification and mitigation in return to work or return to school plans. We are pleased to support Allied National with our mobile App to enhance protecting the health and well-being of its employees during these trying times," said InterveneRx CEO Mark Steck, Pharm D, MBA.
Allied National began implementing this program in June 2020 and expects to continue through this Fall based on current guidance.
About InterveneRx
InterveneRx is the leading digital health company focused on monitoring and improving the health and safety for members utilizing specialty and other high cost drugs. InterveneRx has developed the first ever automated clinical pathways paired with a mobile App that is integrated with a clinically enhanced prior authorization service.
About Allied National, LLC.
Allied National is one of the nation's oldest and most experienced third party administrators. They offer an array of services to agents, covered members and risk-bearing partners including: regulatory compliance; medical underwriting; agent appointment processing; policy issue; premium billing and collection; customer service; claim processing; health care management; and actuarial support.
