SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Security, a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), proudly announces the launch of MDR+, a revolutionary Managed Detection and Response service equipped with Aurora™, Hubble's powerful Asset Intelligence Platform. MDR+ marks a significant milestone in the cybersecurity landscape, empowering organizations to achieve unmatched visibility and fortified protection against modern cyber threats.


