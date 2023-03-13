Support Local Journalism

Innovative technology with unparalleled service brings new opportunity to the American aesthetics industry

PARK CITY, Utah, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient, LLC announced today the U.S. introduction of Sentient Sculpt, the first non-invasive professional electromagnetic wave and microwave treatment for cellulite reduction that consistently produces results on all skin types. Sentient is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider that's transforming the way the aesthetics industry does business – with integrity, innovation and operational excellence. Unlike other products on the market that are absorbed in the skin or medical devices that incise tissue, Sentient Sculpt's controlled energy elevates tissue temperature to reach all-important cellulite fibers and fat cells, while simultaneously cooling the skin.


