Proprietary technology with a proven track record in Europe for over a decade gives Aesthetics Industry greater ability to reduce patient pain and social downtime

PARK CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient®, LLC today announced the U.S. introduction of Sentient Tixel*, which uses the first and only thermal-mechanical action technology to resurface skin.  Tixel technology uniquely combines heat with the forward motion of a medical-grade titanium tip without the use of lasers, radiation, ultrasound, or needles, providing a comfortable treatment experience that creates a smoother and more even-toned appearance without social downtime. Sentient is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider that's transforming the way the aesthetics industry does business – with integrity, innovation and operational excellence.


