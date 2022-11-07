Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A new Utah company is making a footprint in the wine industry by helping wine connoisseurs extend the freshness of a bottle of wine once it is opened.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Xaver, a product of Moxiyo LLC, debuts their safe, all-natural Wine Xaver bottle stopper for home and business use. Wine Xaver works to extend the freshness of uncorked wine for an additional 10-12 days by slowing the spoilage process. Extending the freshness and reducing wine spoilage can amount to huge savings for wine connoisseurs, bar, and restaurant owners alike.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.