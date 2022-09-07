InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at my son's soccer game and my wife kept asking me to reset our umbrella every time the sun moved. The umbrella screwed into the ground and did not adjust easily and I missed my son's very first goal. I thought there should be a fully adjustable umbrella holder," said the inventor, from Draper, Utah, "so I invented the SUN CHASER. My design would optimize shade, comfort and convenience."

