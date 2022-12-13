...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, locally up to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and
allow extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly-visible device to warn approaching motorists of a disabled car, accident or other roadside problem," said an inventor, from Millcreek, Utah, "so I invented the DRIVES SAFETY AROUND THE WORLD. My design prevents other drivers from inadvertently overlooking and potentially hitting the disabled vehicle."
The invention provides an effective way to alert motorists of a disabled vehicle along the roadside. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety. As a result, it allows drivers to recognize and react to the situation and it could help to prevent collisions. The invention features a lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.