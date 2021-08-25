PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a small pump for liquids that could achieve a smooth, continuous flow," said an inventor, from Tooele, Utah, "so I invented the MOMENTUM PUMP. My more controlled and portable design eliminates the hassle and mess associated with traditional siphons and reciprocating pumps."
The invention provides an easier way to pump small volumes of water, fuel, cleaning solutions and other liquids. In doing so, it offers a more consistent flow rate than manual reciprocating pumps and siphons. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent spills. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for automotive mechanical service and body repair businesses, plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it would not require batteries or external power to operate.
The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
