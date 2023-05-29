...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Beginning as early as Tuesday and persisting through Friday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet (1443 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
