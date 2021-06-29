SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Salt Lake City-based Aumni, an investment analytics company, announced that the company relocated headquarters to a new office space spanning over 20,000 square feet in the city's Cottonwood Heights neighborhood. The move is in response to Aumni's staff growth of over 100% in the past year to keep pace with new customer acquisition, revenue growth, and product development.
"Currently, Salt Lake City is home to the hottest job market in the U.S. This highly-educated and skilled job market has helped Aumni scale from two co-founders to a team of 120 in less than three years," said Tony Lewis, Aumni's Co-founder and CEO. "We're confident that Utah will continue to provide a competitive advantage as we look to exceed growth forecasts and consistently hire new talent over the next year."
Situated at the base of the Cottonwood Canyons, the new office building is also home to other leading companies in the financial technology space, including SoFi and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as venture firms Mercato Partners, Techstars, Pelion Ventures, and Kickstart Fund. The new office comes with an onsite gym where employees can work out with a company-paid personal fitness trainer and is minutes from world-class hiking, mountain biking, and skiing. Aumni's suite features several beautifully appointed nursing lounges for working mothers as well as collaborative workspaces and conference rooms optimized for virtual meetings and software demos, so team members can easily engage with customers and colleagues in remote locations.
"As Aumni continues to build the data infrastructure for the evolving and maturing private capital markets, we are grateful that we can provide our employees with a world-class company headquarters where they feel directly connected to leadership and each other, as well as Utah's beautiful outdoors," said Kelsey Chase, Co-founder and President.
About Aumni
Aumni is an investment analytics platform for private capital markets that includes venture funds, family offices, university endowments, and corporate venture firms. By combining the best of A.I. and human expertise, Aumni's platform extracts and analyzes critical deal data buried in dense legal agreements. In just a few clicks, Aumni provides comprehensive insights regarding every investment's financial and legal position. Aumni has analyzed an unprecedented breadth and depth of private capital data representing investors with over $1 trillion in assets under management. With Aumni, investment leaders can make faster and more informed decisions in an ever-changing world. For more information about Aumni, please visit http://www.aumni.fund.
