...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Ionic MT's nano-silicon anode, Ionisil™. Ionisil™ is a full or partial graphite replacement for lithium-ion battery anodes and is a scalable solution enabling significantly higher battery capacity and faster charging (Photo: Ionic Mineral Technologies).
VINEYARD, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a leading developer of advanced silicon anode battery materials, today announced the launch of its Generation 1 Ionisil nano-silicon product for Li-ion cell manufacturers. This revolutionary product is a drop-in solution for lithium-ion batteries that delivers high energy density and fast charging capabilities, making it ideal for use in electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications requiring high-performance batteries.
The Generation 1 Ionisil product has been independently validated by outside EV OEM production labs, demonstrating an all-silicon battery's capability to achieve reversible capacity of 2700 mAh/g and 2500 mAh/g at a 2000 mAh fast charging rate in half-cell testing. The initial coulombic efficiency (ICE) of 85% is a significant achievement without any prelithiation. This silicon electrode was produced from an aqueous slurry highlighting the true 'drop in' nature of Ionisil.
Tests of electrodes that blend Ionisil with graphite showed that a 15% Ionisil substitution of graphite in a water-based CMC/SBR binder system achieves 91% ICE and 740 mAh/g stable capacity, more than doubling the capacity of pure graphite anode. This impressive technology can increase the capacity at the anode level by >100% compared to graphite batteries. In commercial applications it is expected that this 15% Ionisil substitution in graphite will lead to a lithium-ion battery with 20% more capacity, which is 20% more miles per charge. In addition, Ionisil will add zero cost per unit of capacity to existing batteries.
Ionisil is a breakthrough technology that enables lithium-ion cell manufacturers to achieve higher energy densities and faster charging times than previously possible. This will help advance the development of electric vehicles and other energy storage applications, enabling more sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.
"We are excited to launch our Ionisil nano-silicon product, which has been verified by independent EV OEM customer labs," said Andre Zeitoun, CEO. "The Ionisil technology represents a significant advancement in battery materials, offering lithium-ion cell manufacturers a drop-in solution that delivers higher energy density and faster charging capabilities. We believe that Ionisil has the potential to revolutionize the battery industry and accelerate the mass adoption goals of electric vehicle manufacturers."
Ionisil to Enable Inflation Reduction Act EV Tax Credits
The recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) announcements for EV Tax Credits underline the urgency to shift to domestic battery materials. The IRA states to be eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, consumers must purchase EVs with batteries that use at least 40% of minerals extracted and processed in the U.S. Ionic Mineral Technologies' Ionisil nano-silicon material is sourced from their own halloysite deposits in Utah and manufactured in-state, offering a domestic solution to next-generation, high-capacity battery materials. Ionic MT is already positioned to pave the way for U.S.-made battery materials with a vertically integrated production model. The Ionic MT proprietary, continuous manufacturing process is among the lowest carbon footprint processes for producing battery materials.
Based on phase 1 drilling of our Halloysite Hills deposit in Utah, our initial reserves are capable of producing over 600,000 metric tons of finished nano-silicon over the life of the mine, equivalent to 4.5 million metric tons of synthetic graphite. This is based on Ionisil having 7.5x higher capacity, the Halloysite Hills deposit is able to supply 50 million new electric vehicles.
Ionic MT is moving to a new 36,000-square-foot facility in September 2023. Opening the new facility will enable Ionic MT to commence commercial-scale nano-silicon production, working towards an initial 2,000 metric tons per year and scaling to 30,000 metric tons to continue their mission to electrify the future.
Ionic MT is actively engaging with potential customers to support their product development efforts. For more information about Ionisil or to inquire about purchasing or sampling, please visit the www.ionicmt.com website or email info@ionicmt.com.
About Ionic Mineral Technologies
Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a U.S.-based advanced battery materials leader, is paving the way to an electrified future. The company's vertically integrated operation produces drop-in nano-silicon (Ionisil) to boost power capacity and charging speed for lithium-ion batteries. Third parties, including the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Lab, have tested Ionic MT's halloysite-derived nano-silicon product. The company is on track to be one of the nation's highest-volume producers of this critical battery material and help meet demand across the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and other decarbonizing markets. Learn more at www.ionicmt.com.
