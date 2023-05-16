Ionic MT's nano-silicon anode, Ionisil™. Ionisil™ is a full or partial graphite replacement for lithium-ion battery anodes and is a scalable solution enabling significantly higher battery capacity and faster charging (Photo: Ionic Mineral Technologies).

 By Ionic Mineral Technologies

VINEYARD, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a leading developer of advanced silicon anode battery materials, today announced the launch of its Generation 1 Ionisil nano-silicon product for Li-ion cell manufacturers. This revolutionary product is a drop-in solution for lithium-ion batteries that delivers high energy density and fast charging capabilities, making it ideal for use in electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications requiring high-performance batteries. 

The Generation 1 Ionisil product has been independently validated by outside EV OEM production labs, demonstrating an all-silicon battery's capability to achieve reversible capacity of 2700 mAh/g and 2500 mAh/g at a 2000 mAh fast charging rate in half-cell testing. The initial coulombic efficiency (ICE) of 85% is a significant achievement without any prelithiation. This silicon electrode was produced from an aqueous slurry highlighting the true 'drop in' nature of Ionisil.


