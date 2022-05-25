YouScience Discovery and Precision Exams now available to all districts across the state
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- YouScience, the leading student engagement platform that leverages data science to improve student success and bridge the divide between education and careers, has announced that the Iowa Department of Education has selected its YouScience Discovery and Precision Exams as pre-approved Career Information Systems (CISs) for use immediately by all Iowa school districts through the 2024-2025 school year.
The solutions from YouScience were approved by the Iowa Department of Education as part of a statewide Individual Career and Academic Plan (ICAP) initiative for each student in grades 8-12. Redesigned in 2016, the state's career and academic planning process for students place a greater emphasis on Career and Technical Education (CTE) rather than traditional career planning assessment methods and inventories. The process now includes high-quality, high-value, career-related experiences designed to increase student engagement and align student interests with local, regional, and state labor market needs.
"Iowa districts, schools, educators, and counselors are doing amazing work, and we are excited to continue to support student engagement and further interest in career and academic planning," said Edson Barton, Founder and CEO, YouScience. "Our goal at YouScience is to provide opportunities for all students to understand their aptitudes and how they relate to their career pathways. By using YouScience Discovery and Precision Exams, students can identify their natural talents and earn industry-recognized certifications even before graduating high school."
For six years, schools and districts across Iowa have used YouScience Discovery and Precision Exams. The solutions have helped tens of thousands middle and high school students better understand their own talents, identify potential career opportunities, and take CTE courses to better demonstrate their knowledge and skills.
YouScience Discovery, which is built on learnings from 50-plus years of scientific research, helps students identify where they have an aptitude or natural talent, and matches these talents with in-demand careers and educational pathways. As a result, students are more aware of their natural strengths and the opportunities they may afford. With over 200 certifications, Precision Exams has the largest library of certifications that are aligned with the 16 National Career Clusters and 21st Century Skills. Its certifications enable educators to make data-driven decisions that allow for continuous program improvement to ensure student success. Precision Exams meets all requirements for Perkins V, as well as federal and state funding.
YouScience is the only provider of a fully integrated platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.
