SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipe Woods USA, a leading supplier of exotic hardwood materials in the United States, proudly announces a major milestone in their ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. Led by CEO Stebem Rossi, the company has successfully planted over 5,600 trees in the Amazon Rainforest, underscoring their dedication to preserving the environment even as they provide premium wood products to their customers. This proactive approach to sustainable practices aligns with their emphasis on responsible wood sourcing and the significance of trees in today's society.

Ipe Woods USA distinguishes itself in an industry often associated with deforestation concerns by prioritizing environmental responsibility. As part of their ethos, the company plants a minimum of five trees in the Amazon Rainforest for every single order placed. This strategic initiative ensures a positive ecological impact that goes beyond the resources used, exemplifying their holistic approach to business.


