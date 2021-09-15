SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ipe Woods USA has earned the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC®) Chain of Custody certification as a group member of the Small Business Certification Network (FSC® C125400). Ipe Woods USA is a direct to consumer hardwood lumber company.
This certification will open up a new supply of hardwoods such as Cumaru, Garapa Massaranduba, Ipe, and Tigerwood from responsibly managed forests to help meet the growing demand of green building projects in the United States.
"We wanted to pursue this certification so we could offer products that come from the most ethical and sustainable sources available." -Steven Rossi - CEO
The FSC is the global standard-setter for responsible forest management. FSC certification ensures that forestry operations meet a set of environmental, social, and economic criteria that cover compliance with laws and international treaties, land-use and indigenous peoples' rights, community relations, biodiversity conservation, and maintenance of high-conservation-value forests.
Chain of Custody certification guarantees that wood coming from certified, responsibly managed forestlands is tracked throughout the supply chain, from forest to consumer. Conscientious consumers can look for the FSC logo on wood products to know they are supporting forest management that protects biodiversity and supports local communities.
Ipe Woods USA has become a leader in the imported exotic lumber industry. Supplying lumber yards, contractors and consumers across the country and world. Ipe Woods USA's most popular products are Ipe decking, siding and fencing. World-famous for its natural long-lasting properties for outdoor use. Their direct-to-consumer business has transformed the industry.