 By IsoTalent

Tech-Enabled Recruitment Process Reduces Time and Cost to Source Quality Candidates

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoTalent announces closing a $5 million seed round to launch its global, on-demand hiring marketplace. The investment round was co-led by Crocker Ventures and Ad Ventures, and included Sweater Ventures and several high-profile angel investors.

